Parishioners going to court to try to get Summerville pastor booted from pulpit

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Some members of a Summerville church want their pastor permanently booted from the pulpit. Members of New Ashley Baptist Church recently voted to put pastor Rev. Dr. Byron Foster on trespass notice, but were told a judge will have the final say.
They say he has too much control and doesn’t allow any input from the church members. Foster has been pastor at New Ashley for two years.
Church members say at one time they had 300 parishioners at services but now that has dwindled down to about 100. Recently the membership voted to go have Foster to leave the church.
According to an incident report filed on Sept. 25 the pastor returned to the church to hold a service.
A church member asked deputies to put the him on trespass notice. He was told the case would have to go to court.
Church member Daniel Bowman said Monday they are ready.
“If you’re doing your job you’re working it so you can fill the church. You’re preaching the gospel in a way that you’re drawing people. But right here it’s not drawing, it’s pushing them away,” Bowman said.
The church members and Foster are expected to make their cases heard in court Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.