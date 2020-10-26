Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Goose Creek

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a pedestrian died after he was struck by a car in Goose Creek Monday afternoon.
According to Trooper Tyler Tidwell, it happened on Red Bank Road near Fanwood Road at 3 p.m.
Tidwell said the pedestrian was walking across the road when he was struck by a 2015 Nissan Altima. The pedestrian was transported to Trident Medical Hospital where they later died from their injuries.
Highway Patrol officials reported that the driver was the only occupant in the car and was not injured.
