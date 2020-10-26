Players, staff of Andrew High’s football team quarantined after positive COVID-19 test

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The players and coaching staff of the Andrews High School varsity football team have been placed in quarantine after a member tested positive for COVID-19, district officials announced Monday.
According to a post on the Georgetown County School District’s Facebook page, Andrew High’s game at Waccamaw that was scheduled for Oct. 30 has been canceled.
This is the latest area high school sports team to have a positive COVID-19 test in recent days.
Two players with the St. James High School’s junior varsity football team received positive coronavirus test results on Oct. 15. The next day, a member of the school’s volleyball team also tested positive for COVID-19.
Both St. James High and Loris High’s volleyball teams were quarantined after the positive test, since the squads competed in an Oct. 15 game.
On Oct. 23, Socastee High’s football game against Waccamaw was scrapped after a member of the Braves received a positive COVID-19 test.
