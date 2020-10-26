Air Force explosive unit removes device from downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Units with the Air Force’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal removed a device from downtown Charleston on Monday afternoon.
Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the device was removed at 1300 Meeting Street.
First responders are leaving the scene.
Earlier this afternoon, police said America Street between Columbus and Blake was closed to motorists and pedestrians because of a suspicious package at 89 America Street.
According to Charleston police, this suspicious package was several smoke detectors and a carbon monoxide detector inside of a bag.
“The carbon monoxide detector was beeping,” Charleston police said.
