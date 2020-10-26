S.C. reports 755 new cases of COVID-19, and 20 additional deaths

The MUSC testing center located near the Citadel Mall. Picture taken on April 4 (Source: Live 5 News)
By Ray Rivera | October 26, 2020 at 2:04 PM EDT - Updated October 26 at 2:04 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 755 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths.

DHEC said there were also 12 new probable cases and 2 new probable deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 163,946, probable cases to 7,555, confirmed deaths to 3,587, and 236 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,909,419
Total tests reported to DHEC on Sunday 6,158
Percent Positive in latest test results 12.3%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 6,043 88
Berkeley County 5,874 89
Charleston County 16,608 255
Colleton County 1,199 47
Dorchester County 4,498 94
Georgetown County 1,938 39
Orangeburg County 3,291 129
Williamsburg County 1,289 39

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

Case_and_Probable_Summary_1... by Live 5 News

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

Deaths_10_26_2020.pdf by Live 5 News



