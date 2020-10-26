S.C. reports 755 new cases of COVID-19, and 20 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 755 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths.
DHEC said there were also 12 new probable cases and 2 new probable deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 163,946, probable cases to 7,555, confirmed deaths to 3,587, and 236 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:
