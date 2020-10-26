Summerville road improvements set to start soon

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Summerville says they will be completely resurfacing several roads around town before the end of the year.
Officials with the town say one of the major roads included in this resurfacing project is along West Carolina Avenue between Main Street and Marion Avenue.
In additional to this, they say there are seven more roads that will soon be completely resurfaced.
These roads include:
- West Carolina Avenue between Main Street and Marion Avenue
- Duchess Court and Freeport Street at Newington Gardens subdivision
- Sagebrush and Jasmine Drive at Corey Wood subdivision
- Westmoreland Street at South Pointe
- Smithfield Avenue and Harley Hall Court at Brandymill subdivision
The town says these roads are in need of repair because of things like potholes, or cracking.
This project will cost the town $350,000 and Summerville Town Engineer Russ Cornet says this is money well spent to maintain the infrastructure of the area.
“That’s our infrastructure,” Cornet said. “And it’s our responsibility to maintain our infrastructure the best we can. These roads were kind of next on the list as far as their condition.”
Cornet says the Town of Summerville originally planned to spend the funds on the Five Point Roundabout Project, but that project has now been placed on hold by the council indefinitely.
Mayor Ricky Waring says the town doesn’t have the more than $800,000 it would have cost, and the council will be looking at the roundabout project sometime next year.
Officials say they want to put the funds they do have to use on fixing up the roadways.
Cornet says they are still finalizing the exact date for when they will start resurfacing, but the council has approved the funding and they are hoping to start construction in the next couple weeks. He says they are expecting everything to be done before the end of December.
