Sumter Police searching for 3 suspects in connection with shooting that injured 3 people

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for community assistance to help located three men in connection with a shooting at injured three people.
Kennard Dean, 28, Arkeylin Keytron Scott, 27, and Jerry Michael Washington, 26, are face conspiracy, weapons violations, and attempted murder charges.
Officials say Dean, Scott, and Washington drove past a gathering at a home on Dibert Street and started shooting into the crowd.
Three people were struck by gunfire.
The victims, a 19-year-old and two 24-year-olds, were taken to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital and later released.
Police believe this is an isolated incident.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
