Warm start to the week, Halloween cool down ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak cold front has pushed through the area bringing a slight cool down and plenty of clouds to start out our Monday. Clouds will gradually give way to some sunshine as we head into Monday afternoon. Highs today will only reach the mid 70s, compared to the low to mid 80s from the weekend. Patchy fog is possible overnight and early tomorrow morning. We may see another round of low clouds Tuesday morning before sunshine takes over and warms temperatures into the low 80s. Dry weather is expected through Wednesday before our attention turns to Zeta and a cold front which will first bring us the chance of rain, and then cooler weather. Zeta is expected to make landfall along the central Gulf coast, between the Florida Panhandle and Louisiana, by Thursday morning. The remnants of the storm will track toward the southern Appalachian mountains keeping the heaviest rainfall northwest of our area. Any shift eastward in the track could increase the amount of rain we will see out of this storm. Right now, it appears we’ll see a few showers Thursday and Thursday night as a cold front swings through the area. This front will bring a big cool down just in time for our Halloween/Time Change weekend. Sunshine will return on Friday with highs in the mid 70s. Morning lows will drop down into the low 50s this weekend. Highs will be near 70 degrees on Saturday with mid 70s on Sunday. Right now, it looks dry for Trick-or-Treating on Saturday with temperatures falling through the 60s.