Warm start to the week, Halloween cool down ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak cold front has pushed through the area bringing a slight cool down and plenty of clouds to start out our Monday. Clouds will gradually give way to some sunshine as we head into Monday afternoon. Highs today will only reach the mid 70s, compared to the low to mid 80s from the weekend.
TODAY: Clouds to Sunshine. Patchy Drizzle Early. High 77.
TUESDAY: Clouds to Sunshine. High 81.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 82.
THURSDAY: Sun and Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 83.
FRIDAY: Rain Ends Early. Increasing Sunshine. Cooler. High 76.
HALLOWEEN: Partly Cloudy and Cool. High 70.
SUNDAY: Sun and Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 75.
