Berkeley County School District announces phased-in re-entry plan for students in 2021

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District has plans to bring all students back to school for traditional in-person learning starting in January with some exceptions.
During Tuesday’s school board meeting, district officials announced a phased-in plan based on performance data, and feedback from parents, teachers, and administrators.
“What they are hearing from our teachers, hearing from our school leaders and then seeing in the data is that a lot of the achievement gap is happening in that K-2 grade level, so they are phasing in a re-entry plan,” said BCSD Spokesperson Katie Tanner.
Pre-kindergarten students through 2nd grade will be the first ones to go back to the traditional setting on Jan. 4. The only exceptions to stay in the district’s blended learning model would be a medical issue or other hardship.
Students in grades 3-5 will also return on Jan. 4 based on performance criteria. These students will have an opportunity to stay in the blended model if they have a medical hardship or show success in performance indicators like Math and English Language Arts.
Students would also not be able to have more than 10 absences to stay in the blended model.
Students in grades 6 through 12 will return on Feb. 1. The exceptions to stay in the blended learning model mirror the students in grades 3-5 except they will have to show success in core classes.
The pathway transition choice will open to parents at the elementary level starting on Nov. 2-7. The transition pathway window for middle and high school students will open on Jan. 4 and close on Jan. 7.
