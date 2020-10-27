Candidate for Charleston County sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A candidate for Charleston County sheriff has tested positive for COVID-19.
Kristin Graziano said she became aware that she had been exposed to the virus this past weekend, and has since learned that she tested positive for COVID-19. Graziano made the announcement Tuesday evening and said she was doing okay and just tired.
“My team is monitoring their health and quarantining,” she said.
According to Graziano, she was exposed to the virus while working at her part time job. She said she’s been diligent of wearing a mask while on the job, but still contracted COVID-19.
“I will remain isolated at my home until I receive a negative COVID test,” she said.
Graziano faces Sheriff Al Cannon in the upcoming election.
