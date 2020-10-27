Charleston City Council approves contract with firm to preserve smokestacks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council has approved a contract with an engineering firm to come up with a plan to preserve the smokestacks in the Eastside Community.
The city has hired Bennett Engineering to undertake the project for $160,000. The contract was based on the recommendation of the Committee Ways and Means earlier this month.
This comes after the community’s push to save the structures when the city said the smokestacks were deemed structurally deficient. The smokestacks are located at the St. Julian Devine Community Center on Drake Street in downtown Charleston.
Charleston leaders considered a removal due to the safety concerns until there was push back. City staff say the stacks are at risk of falling on homes nearby during a hurricane or earthquake.
Residents in the Eastside community want it to be preserved.
Charleston area preservation groups and people in the Eastside community say the smokestacks are part of Charleston’s industrial history.
