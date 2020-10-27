Charleston police investigating aggravated assault, hate crime in downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department say they are investigating an aggravated assault and hate crime that transpired this past weekend.
According to a press release by the department, the incident happened on Sunday at 9:53 a.m. and the victim is a member of the LGBTQ community.
A report states that the victim was parked by the side of the road, standing near the rear of his vehicle in the area of Carolina Street and Rutledge Avenue when he was approached by an unidentified suspect who asked why the victim was following him.
“The victim stated that he was not following him, to which the suspect replied with an anti-gay slur,” police officials said.
Following this exchange, the suspect threw a phone charger at the car and took out a firearm.
“Upon observing the firearm, the victim fled the scene in his vehicle,” police said.
Investigator describe the suspect as a black male wearing a dark shirt, blue jeans with rips in the knees, and white and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the on-duty CPD Central detective at (843) 743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
“Hate has no place in the city of Charleston," Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said. "And while we cannot comment specifically on an ongoing investigation, we can say that we’re actively proceeding under the city’s Hate Crime Ordinance and will prosecute this crime to the fullest extent of the law.”
