Convenience store makes large donation to support Charleston County schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Convenience store company and food service provider Parker’s Kitchen recently donated $5,000 to Charleston County schools.
Parker’s Kitchen says the donation was given as part of the company’s Fueling the Community program, which donates one cent of every gallon of gas sold on the first Wednesday of each month to local schools.
The check was presented to Charleston County Schools via Zoom video conference Monday due to the Coronavirus pandemic and Parker’s says the donation is part of nearly $150,000 they are donating to schools in Georgia and South Carolina this fall.
“Giving back to the communities we serve is part of our DNA at Parker’s, and we think the best way to do that is through education,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “Education is truly the tide that lifts all ships. It empowers communities and fosters the next generation of leaders. We’re delighted to invest in Charleston County’s teachers and students through our Fueling the Community program, especially during these difficult times.”
Parker’s Fueling the Community charitable initiative was launched in 2011 and Parker’s says they distribute more than $200,000 annually to public and private schools throughout Georgia and South Carolina. Parker’s Kitchen says they have donated more than $7 million to area schools through the program.
The company says they employ more than 1,200 people throughout the region and completes more than 125,000 transactions daily.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.