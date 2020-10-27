Ex-felon in Columbus casts vote for the first time

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As election day nears, one Columbus man cast his vote for the first time.
Terrence Flowers said most convicted felons in Georgia do get their right to vote back when their time is served, unless the state puts a lean on their right because of restitution fees or parole.
Flowers cast his ballot for the first time Sunday at Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center. He said he waited a decade for this moment and he will never forget it.
“It’s your civic duty to do it and it’s a great feeling to know you’re a part of change and making a difference in your community," said Flowers. Go vote Columbus. There are plenty of places around this city. You can almost walk up with no line, no wait, just like the club, no line no wait. And you can cast your vote and make a difference. It’s your civic duty, so make it happen.”
Flowers wants everyone, convicted felons included, to make their voices heard. He said elections, especially local ones, are vital.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.