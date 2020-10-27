Exemptions sought for amplified speaking during carriage rides

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders are discussing the legality of certain noise levels during carriage rides after one council member says the community brought this to his attention.
Charleston City Council Member Harry Griffin says the laws for amplified speaking during carriage rides does not specify an exception for people with disabilities.
Griffin says he’s looking to change that, since some are already exempting themselves.
The law states that all horse carriage operators in downtown are not allowed to use amplified devices, like megaphones.
Griffin says community members have recently told him about multiple instances of carriage tour guides using amplified devices. He says these guides have medical conditions and doctors have told them they can and should use an amplified device to conduct tours.
Griffin says the problem is the city laws forbid that and under the American Disabilities Act the city cannot discriminate on the basis of disability in employment.
While he thinks there needs to be a specific medical exemption, Griffin says he also wants to discuss why carriage operators aren’t allowed to use megaphones. He says he has noticed other instances where citizens downtown are allowed to use them.
Council members say they will also discuss bringing back in-person meetings. Some council members say they are ready to get back to meeting in-person since they haven’t done so since the start of the pandemic.
Charleston City Council says their meeting will start at 5 p.m. and can be accessed via Confrence Call number: 929-205-6099 and Access Code: 912096416.
