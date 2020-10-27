Firefighters: 1 injured in Monday night Burton crash

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Burton Fire District says a two-vehicle crash that blocked traffic for more than 45 minutes Monday night.
Firefighters say Burton Fire District and Beaufort County emergency services responded to a car crash on Trask Parkway near Garrett Smalls Road just before 9 p.m. Monday, Cept. Daniel Byrne said.
Responders arrived to a two-vehicle collision and found a pickup truck on its side. Paramedics assisted the driver of the pickup truck, who firefighters say appeared to have non-life threatening injuries.
Crews worked for more than 45 minutes to clear the scene.
The Burton Fire District says this is the seventh motor vehicle collision for their district in seven days and Burton paramedics and advanced EMTs have assisted over 10 injured occupants in five of those collisions.
