Georgetown deputies call marine units in search for missing person

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says their marine patrol units are searching Black River for a missing person.
Deputies say they are searching for Michael Hechler, 21, near the Pea House Landing area of the Black River, Tuesday.
The family of Hechler, filed a missing person’s report Sunday and deputies say a vehicle belonging to a family member was recovered from the river Monday with the assistance of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.
Damage to the vehicle indicates it was involved in an accident at the boat landing, but deputies say they are going to search the river using side-scan sonar.
Sheriff Carter Weaver said “Mr. Hechler is still classified as missing, so please call Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102 with any information as to his whereabouts.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.