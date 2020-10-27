Laurel Island Height Requirements up for discussion

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston says they are looking to set the height requirements for a nearly 200-acre development in downtown.
Laurel Island runs along the waterway near the Ravenel Bridge, but because of its previous land use, developers could build up as high as they want.
There are no height restrictions for this area, but the city is proposing to put a limit of eight stories on this property at Tuesday’s meeting.
Laurel Island is between Morrison Drive, Romney Street, and North Romney Street, and the plan is to bring housing, event spaces, hotels, office space and a new waterfront park to the peninsula.
The City of Charleston Planning Director Jacob Lindsey says the vigorous approval process is nearly complete for the planned unit development, and this will be one of the last steps before the design phase.
In Tuesday’s 5 p.m. meeting, the city will vote to delete the property from its Old City Height District Zoning Maps, and Lindsey says if it is approved, he expects the council will then propose for it be re-added to a zoning district with a maximum of eight stories.
To join the meeting the city says residents can call Conference Number: 929-205-6099 and use Access Code: 912096416.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.