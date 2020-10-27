N.C. woman charged with murder after Dillon County shooting victim dies

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The victim in a shooting that happened earlier this month in Dillon County has died, authorities said.
According to information from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on Oct. 15 in the Mt. Calvary community. Authorities announced Tuesday afternoon that the victim died from their injuries.
The name of the victim was not immediately available.
Becky Williamson, 53, of Red Springs was arrested in Robeson County and initially charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
Authorities said Williamson is now charged with murder. She is in custody at the Dillon County Detention Center and awaiting a bond hearing.
