One dead, another injured after RV overturns on I-26 in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead and another injured after an RV motorhome overturned on I-26 in Berkeley County.
South Carolina Highway Patrol said it happened on the eastbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 187 just before 6 p.m.
SCHP said the RV left the roadway, ran into the median and overturned. The driver was transported to a local hospital, while the passenger was killed.
Cpl. Sonny Collins said it was unclear if both of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the deceased.
