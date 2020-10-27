Police seek help finding missing woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are looking for a woman who has been missing since February.
Tonisha Beatrica Alao, 37, was last seen on Feb. 9 at 3841 Leeds Avenue in North Charleston and police say she has not made contact with her family since February either.
CPD says Alao has a tattoo on her chest with the word “Bubbles”, the word “Armani” tattooed on her lower left arm, and has pictures of stars and butterflies tattooed on her right arm.
Officers say Alao frequents One80 Place Homeless Shelter located at 35 Walnut St. in Charleston.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts, please call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.
