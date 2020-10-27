Remnants of Zeta, cold front to impact area late this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Expect a beautiful day across the Lowcountry with a mostly sunny sky and high temperatures in the low 80s. The warm weather will continue through Thursday but a combination of Tropical Storm Zeta and a cold front will bring changes for the end of the work week. Zeta is forecast to make landfall near New Orleans Wednesday night. The moisture will spread inland across the Southeast, however, the majority of the rain will pass us to the northeast. We expect breezy conditions on Thursday with a few showers Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. The rain should be gone by Friday morning with cooler weather moving in for the remainder of the week. Highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees on Halloween. Morning lows will be in the low 50s this weekend.