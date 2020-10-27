Rotary Club to host U.S. Rep. forum with Cunningham, Mace

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Rotary Club of Charleston says they will host a live US Representative Candidate Forum with Representative Joe Cunningham and challenger Nancy Mace.
Rotary Club of Charleston Publicity Chair Mike Sottak says the event will be 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The event will be held at Hall’s Signature Events at 5 Faber, which Sottak says is just behind the Slightly North Of Broad restaurant between East Bay Street and Concord Street.
Additionally, Sottak says the forum can also be viewed via a Zoom link offered by the Rotary Club.
The Rotary Club released the format for the Candidate Forum saying:
- Each candidate will have 90 seconds to make an opening statement
- There will be three rounds of questions with the candidate who drew the question having up to 90 seconds to respond. The questions submitted by members of the Rotary Club of Charleston will be on topics such as COVID-19, Healthcare and Medicaid, Off-Shore Drilling, Tax Policy, Voting and Infrastructure, along with any other at the moderators' discretion.
- Each candidate will have 90 seconds to close going in the reverse order from the opening statements.
The in-person event is open to the media, but due to space restrictions, The Rotary Club says they ask guests RSVP in advance if they would like to attend.
Guests are welcome to park in the parking garage at Concord and Cumberland Streets, or find metered street parking, Sottak says.
