S.C. reports 755 new cases of COVID-19, 19 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 755 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19 additional deaths.
DHEC said there were also 81 new probable cases and four new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 164,802, probable cases to 7,777, confirmed deaths to 3,602, and 240 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:
