S.C. reports 755 new cases of COVID-19, 19 additional deaths
By Ray Rivera | October 27, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT - Updated October 27 at 1:35 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 755 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19 additional deaths.

DHEC said there were also 81 new probable cases and four new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 164,802, probable cases to 7,777, confirmed deaths to 3,602, and 240 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,924,717
Total tests reported to DHEC on Sunday 5,770
Percent Positive in latest test results 13.1%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 6,057 89
Berkeley County 5,903 89
Charleston County 16,642 256
Colleton County 1,204 47
Dorchester County 4,509 94
Georgetown County 1,959 47
Orangeburg County 3,299 130
Williamsburg County 1,292 39

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

