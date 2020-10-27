Small Business Administration hosts Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program Webinar

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Small Business Administration says they will be hosting a Women-Owned Certifications webinar and a Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Workshop webinar for for South Carolina small businesses.
The SBA says the Benedict College Women’s Business Center is co-hosting with the SBA, the City of Columbia Office of Business Opportunities and the U.S. Women’s Chamber of Commerce to present an overview of the Women Owned Small Business Program and Economically Disadvantaged Women Owned Small Business (WOSB/EDWOSB) Program and certification process.
The SBA says certifying as a women-owned business is an important step in the federal procurement process and getting the right information before start out can save time and money.
This meeting will provide an overview of the WOSB/EDWOSB program, a detailed review of the USWCC WOSB/EDWOSB certification process, the next steps to ensure access to federal contracts, and a walk-through of the USWCC Third-Party Certification process, the SBA says.
Organizers say they will also address action taken by Congress to end self-certification and restore higher standards to the WOSB/EDWOSB set-aside program.
The SBA says that meeting will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. and participants can register at the Woman’s Business Center website.
The South Carolina African Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the SC Governor’s Office of Administration, SC Legislative Black Caucus, Guidehouse, and E-Vision Technologies will host a Small Business Grant Workshop for South Carolina Small Businesses, the SBA says.
The webinar will be hosted Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the SBA says it will inform about grants that provide revenue to minority and small businesses for reimbursing qualified expenditures from providing services or revenue loss due to COVID-19.
The SBA says the SC CARES Act Grant Management Program is a statewide recovery program for the Coronavirus Relief Fund which began accepting applications on Oct. 19 for reimbursements for eligible COVID 19 related expenses for minority, small, and nonprofit businesses.
The SBA says participants can register for that webinar on their Webex page.
