Sumter Police searching 15-year-old reported missing

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teen who ran away from home.
Ja’Shawn Williams, 15, was last seen on October 22 at his residence on North Wise Drive.
Williams is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5′8 and weighs 150 pounds.
Officials say Williams was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. He is known to frequent Lantana Apartments, Polar Square Apartments, Gamecock Village Court, and Miller Arms Apartments.
Anyone with information about Williams' whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000.
