Warehousing, distribution company coming to Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A leading warehousing and distribution company announced plans Tuesday to establish operations and bring 26 new jobs to Dorchester County.
Dockside Logistics purchased a 100,000-square-foot building on Highway 78 in Winding Woods Commerce Park and will use the building as a distribution center, according to a release from the governor’s office.
“Establishing a state-of-the-art distribution center in Dorchester County gives us a competitive advantage in the region," Dockside Logistics Managing Member Steve Young said. "We are proud to call the Lowcountry home and excited to expand our presence in this community.”
The move will grow the company’s South Carolina presence. It already operates facilities in Charleston and Greenville Counties.
“Today, we congratulate this great company on their $8.5 million investment and celebrate the 26 new jobs being created in the Palmetto State," Gov. Henry McMaster said.
Individuals interested in joining the Dockside Logistics team should email HR@docksidelogistics.com.
Operations are expected to be online by the first quarter of 2021.
