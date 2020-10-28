Awendaw community members push back against sand mine expansion

AWENDAW, SC - Neighbors in Awendaw say they are concerned about a current sand and clay mine which could soon expand by 10 times its current size.
Draft permits from the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control show the company, King Tract LLC, is looking to expand their Southern Mine off Seewee Road from 5 acres to just shy of 60 acres, eventually leaving a lake in the area after the excavation.
The permit also includes more than 900 acres in future reserves for potential projects.
Community members say they are concerned about the water that will be discharged during the mining process into the Cape Romain area.
“Yes, it will be a lake but there’s sediment in addition that runs into the water way and a bad water quality for the fish and shellfish here,” resident Susan Cox said. “My preference would be that we do everything that we can to protect the Cape Romain wildlife refuge and that there’d be no digging and mining in an area such as this.”
Last year, a DHEC investigation found that the current 5-acre mine had violated its permit by discharging water with low PH levels into surrounding waterways.
In response, the facility released a “Corrective Action Plan” to fix the problem for the current mine and its expansion. DHEC has approved the new water management plan.
The company’s attorney Ian Duggan addressed the water quality concerns in a letter saying “King Tract has gone to great lengths to ensure that existing, naturally occurring pH-levels in and around the lake project are maintained.”
However, Cox said she’s worried the same issue could happen again at a greater scale.
“It’s a very important area and we would like to see it protected,” Cox said. “I am confident that there are other less environmentally-sensitive areas that could serve as mines.”
Mark Beasenburg who lives near the mine also says a large concern is an increase in truck traffic on rural-two lane roads often used for bikers and locals.
“At 5:30 they’re going to be flying down this road at 70 miles an hour trying to get to the pit while we’re trying to get home to our families and we’re worried about getting run over or the bikers getting run over too,” Beaseenburg said.
Duggan also addressed this in the letter saying they expect “a negligible impact to traffic.”
The town of Awendaw is currently taking public comment on the proposed mine expansion until Thursday at noon. The permit will go before the board of zoning appeals on Monday.
The full letter by King Tract’s attorney addressing concerns is below.
