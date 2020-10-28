City of Charleston receiving $1.1M in federal COVID-related funds

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders say they want to use the majority of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds to buy land for affordable housing.
HUD announced they are providing a special funding award in Community Development Block Grant funds.
The Charleston Department of Housing and Community Development says $1,145,752 was awarded to the city as part of CDBG-CV funds.
The department says this was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CDHCB says $900,000 of the awarded funds will go toward acquiring land for the development of transitional and affordable rental housing.
The remaining $245,752 will be used to support households needing rental, mortgage and utility assistance, the department says.
CDHCB says comments will be received until Nov. 18.
Applications are available for Round II City of Charleston CDBG CARES ACT Funds and CDHCB says the city has released $180,000 in CDBG CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding to provide nonprofit organizations funds to assist Charleston residents affected by COVID-19.
CDHCB says funds can be used to assist households in the City of Charleston with rental, mortgage and utility assistance and nonprofit organizations providing direct services to households affected by COVID-19.
Organizations may apply for this funding immediately, the department says.
This serves as the second round of CDBG-CV released to nonprofit organizations from the original allocation of $488,628 to the City from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in April 2020.
CDHCB says organizations interested in obtaining an application may do so by:
- Contacting the Department of Housing and Community Development at 843-724-3766 and requesting an application be sent via email
- Downloading an application online at the City of Charleston’s website
Application submission and deadline applications can be submitted via email, postal service or CDHCB says hand delivered to their department.
If applications are hand delivered, the department says an appointment is required and to contact 843-724-3766.
CDHCB says applications must be submitted on or before Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. to Geona Shaw Johnson.
Any members of the public interested in providing written comments to this notice may forward them to:
Geona Shaw Johnson
Director, Department of Housing and Community Development
75 Calhoun Street, Suite 3200
Charleston, South Carolina 29401.
