Patriots Point to host Veterans Day celebration

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum says they will be hosting a week of patriotism leading up to Veterans Day.
In appreciation of those who served in the military, the museum says they will offer free admission to veterans from Nov. 11 (Veterans Day), through Nov. 15.
The museum says they have partnered with the East Cooper Breakfast Rotary Club and the USS Yorktown Foundation to showcase a breathtaking display of hundreds of American Flags.
The flags will serve as reminder of the true meaning of Veterans Day and the museum says they will fly in front of the Patriots Point Cold War Submarine Memorial.
Those interested in sponsoring a flag in honor of a military hero, can visit Charleston Rotary Flags' website, Patriots Point says.
The flags will be displayed through Nov. 15. and Patriots Point says funds raised will support local community service projects and the Charleston Fisher House
On Veterans Day at 11 a.m., Patriots Point and the USS Yorktown Foundation say they will host a private ceremony aboard the USS Yorktown for the museum’s volunteer force and will recognize volunteer longevity milestones, and award the 2020 Patriots Point Volunteer of the Year.
Town of Mount Pleasant Mayor and Patriots Point Development Authority Board Member Will Haynie will be the featured speaker.
Most members of the Patriots Point volunteer force served in the military and the museum says many of their service photos are on display aboard the aircraft carrier.
“Our museum was created to foster and celebrate American patriotism,” said Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum Executive Director Larry Murray. “We hope the community will spend some time walking in the steps of the heroes that have so proudly defended our freedom. Veterans Day is a time to celebrate those heroes, and there’s no better way to do that than being here at Patriots Point.”
Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum is open to visitors weekdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.