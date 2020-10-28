Man faces attempted murder charges in N. Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police Department arrested a man on attempted murder charges after a shooting victim arrived at an area hospital.
Fernando Garcia Chin-Roper, 18, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime after an incident Oct. 21, jail records state.
Police say they first responded to a home in the 7600 block of Cherrywood Drive after receiving calls at around 3:50 p.m. about a disturbance and gunshots in the area. The incident report said a woman also called 911 claiming that her child’s father took their child and hit her in the face.
When officers arrived, they say they found a broken front window, a blood trail on the front porch leading to the driveway and a car with a license plate not registered to the vehicle. Inside the car, police say they saw a black 9mm handgun sitting on top of a black bag on the rear passenger seat.
Officers say they entered the home and observed blood in the kitchen, living room and hallway, coupled with what appeared to be bullet holes door and wall.
The incident report states that while police were investigating, they learned a man suffering a gunshot wound in connection with the incident arrived at Summerville Medical Center with a gunshot wound. The man was later taken to Trident Medical Center for treatment.
Chin-Roper is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $250,000 bond, jail records state.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.