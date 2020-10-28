Community members seeking police accountability in Charleston riots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston heard public’s comments Wednesday night on the police department’s handling of a downtown riot on May 30.
The riot followed an afternoon of mostly-peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd, who died while in Minneapolis Police custody.
Fourteen people signed up to speak at the public safety committee meeting. Some were protesters who were at Marion Square on May 31, and say they have concerns about the report.
Several community members are asking the police department to take accountability and present a better assessment of what happened that weekend.
Frank Knaack, the executive director of the ACLU of South Carolina, said there were four major concerns with the report.
“Number one, [the report] had numerous factual inaccuracies and omissions. Number two, it used inflammatory and passive language in a way that was not appropriate,” Knaack said. “It assumed a massive amount of police control over the community that shouldn’t exist. And four, the department violated their own department policies in numerous areas, none of which was discussed in the report itself.”
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said they will be taking all comments into consideration when planning for the full report.
“The comments today will help us grow stronger, learn, improve, and take ownership of areas and give the community what they deserve, what they expect and certainty what they need from us,” he said.
City leaders will be accepting comments from the public for 30 days.
Anyone who wants to participate can send an email to Capt. Dustin Thompson at thompsond@charleston-sc.gov
You can watch the public comments below.
Stay with www.Live5News.com for more on this developing news.
The report states the police department was overwhelmed because they did not expect the scale of the riot, which left businesses damaged, windows shattered and officers and civilians attacked.
The report also states police had communications issues and there was no staging ground for officers to be briefed after they responded to the riot. The report states officers were never told to not make arrests.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.