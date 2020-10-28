Grand donation: Florence man donates his baby grand piano to hospital

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The halls of MUSC Health Florence Medical Center will now be filled with the sound of music.
MUSC Health Florence has received many donations during the COVID-19 pandemic, but none grander than the baby grand piano which has a new home in the hospital’s lobby.
MUSC Health Florence’s old piano was on its last leg and was in need of a replacement.
Roger Malfatti worked in the arts for 50 years, previously serving as the manager of the Florence symphony orchestra.
Malfatti’s baby grand piano sat in storage for years, so he decided to donate it to the hospital for others to enjoy.
He sat and listened to the music as it was played at MUSC Health Florence for the first time.
“Oh it’s terrific, I’m glad. All the people who’ve played and tuned it say it’s a very tight instrument. It’s a Baldwin baby grand piano circa 1960,” said Malfatti.
As volunteer pianist Millie Gainer played hymns along with violinist Janice Saulters, hospital staff and visitors listened to each note in awe of the new masterpiece.
Anier Colon-Flores, a senior at the Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities, was at MUSC Health Florence visiting her mother. Colon-Flores requested hymns and relaxed as the music rolled off each key of the piano.
She said the last several months have been tough on everyone, so she really appreciates getting to hear the beautiful sound.
“Getting to hear the piano and hear the violin, it just touches you. All the emotions. It feels so good and I love and enjoy it,” said Colon-Flores.
Director of Ambulatory Services, Rachelle Ball, said staff and patients really appreciate it when someone sits down to play and she believes the new piano will continue providing joy to the hospital.
“To really be able to hear someone come in and play some older hymns and older hymns it does get you back to a sense of normalcy and a sense of joy that a lot of people have lost over the last several months,” said Ball.
