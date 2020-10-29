Charleston asks residents to practice safe Halloween as COVID-19 risk remains

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of Charleston leaders are reminding the public to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention if they celebrate Halloween.
Trick or treaters should practice the three “Ws:" Wash your hands, watch your distance and wear a mask, Charleston spokesman Jack O’Toole said.
When wearing a costume, O’Toole said a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face,” CDC guidelines state.
Anyone who may have COVID-19 or may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should not participate in activities or give candy out to trick or treaters.
The CDC lists traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed out to children who go door to door and trunk-or-treat events where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up large parking lots as “higher risk activities.”
This year, the CDC recommends a number of low-risk alternatives to trick or treating.
Those safer alternatives include carving pumpkins and displaying them, decorating the house, and hosting a scavenger hunt where children look for Halloween-themed items while walking outdoors at a safe distance.
