Chesterfield deputy saves unconscious infant diagnosed with COVID-19

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Chesterfield County deputy saved an unconscious infant that was diagnosed with COVID-19.
On October 20, Deputy Shawn Gopaul was dispatched to the Pageland area in reference to an unresponsive infant.
Upon arrival, Deputy Gopaul began administering CPR until EMS arrived.
The infant was transported from the scene by ambulance to Monroe, NC then airlifted to a hospital in Charlotte, NC.
The infant has since returned home and is recovering from coronavirus.
Deputy Gopaul was quarantined following this encounter and tested negative for coronavirus.
