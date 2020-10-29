Coastal Conservation League to meet with city leaders

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Coastal Conservation League and The Preservation Society of Charleston say they are meeting with city leaders to discuss what they feel are the most important changes needed in Charleston over the next ten years.
The Coastal Conservation League Communities and Transportation Project Manager Betsy La Force says flooding will be the most important topic at Thursday’s meeting.
La Force says natural resources, like trees, could be a better solution in learning to live with the constant issue of flooding and rising sea levels. She says there are several ways to use our city’s natural resources, and it starts with regulations.
Trees can be used to absorb rain water and La Force says instead of paving over them, the Coastal Conservation League wants to strengthen the existing tree protection ordinance.
La Force says land use decisions will be next up in the conversation.
The Coastal Conservation League says they want to focus the growth and development on safer, higher ground, as opposed to the low lying, flood-prone areas.
La Force says this can be accomplished by changing land use policies within the city.
“It is possible to accommodate growth while at the same time committing to protecting our natural resources and environment that so many people move here for, love to live here for,” La Force said. “We have to be able to accommodate growth without exacerbating development related challenges like flooding and traffic.”
La Force says this meeting is an opportunity to shed light on their priorities to fix the problems that weren’t around when the last comprehensive plan was written.
The city’s planning department says so far, they’ve received nearly 2,000 survey responses for the 10-year Comprehensive Plan. They say this is in addition to the hundreds of participants in the virtual learning sessions.
Based on the responses they have receieved, the city says the community seems to be most concerned about the four main topics of flooding, development, affordable housing, and transportation.
Each part of town is different and city officials say the issue of open space and parks is also a hot topic among Charleston residents.
The city’s planning department says the community has expressed they want to live closer to the places they visit and not have to get in a car.
Another theme in the community feedback is that people really value communication and transparency from government, as well as proactive, consistent opportunities for engagement, the planning department says.
The meeting between the City of Charleston, the Coastal Conservation League and the Preservation Society is at 11:30 a.m., schedules state.
The organizations say people can register for their meeting on their Shape the Future page.
