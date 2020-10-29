Dorchester drug and alcohol office to host ribbon cutting ceremony

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County Drug and Alcohol say they will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new facility.
While DCDA says their ribbon cutting ceremony will not be open to the public they wanted to let people know that the office is open.
Dorchester County Public Information Officer Tiffany Norton says the ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Norton says the new facility is located at 320 Midland Parkway, Suite C in Summerville.
Representatives from Dorchester County and DCDA will be onsite, Norton says.
