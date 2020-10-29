Feds charge 9 with drug charges after 2-year investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nine people are facing federal charges after a major drug bust in the Hollywood area of southern Charleston County.
According to a federal indictment, the defendants have been identified as Glenn Talley Jr., Leonard Gatling, Stephanie Amber Hawkins, Joe Kent Graham, Jermaine Louis Ancrum, Delano McDowell, Kareen Tomar Burnell, Quentin Ira Gathers and Joshua Ross.
The indictment states the investigation began in November 2018 with arrest warrants being issued for all nine suspects on Oct. 20 this year.
Investigators say the suspects distributed cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and marijuana. The indictment states authorities seized almost $200,000 in cash, a gun and ammunition.
Some of the arrests were made on Oakville Road outside the Hollywood town limits. The town’s mayor said he was pleased to hear about the bust and the arrests.
“I was surprised,” Mayor John Dunmyer III said Thursday. “I did get information it was happening, didn’t know the location. But Charleston County, they keep me informed of things going on. So it’s very good that the county is doing what they’re doing to keep our neighborhoods safe.”
A spokesman for the U.S. Attorneys Office said more arrests are possible. The nine defendants either already have or will appear before a federal magistrate.
