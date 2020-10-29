James Island homeowner files suit against City of Charleston

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island homeowners have been voicing their concerns about a cluster development for a few years. One woman is now suing the City of Charleston with claims they haven’t been transparent or followed all the rules for this development.
A proposed development on Central Park Road could create 38 new homes.
The proposal has been controversial since the Charleston Planning Commission approved an initial subdivision concept plan in 2017.
In October of 2019, the commission approved a one-year extension for the plan to give the developer more time to meet requirements.
Homeowners have had concerns that it could fill in wetlands and make flooding problems worse.
Franny Henty claims the planning commission has been behaving irregularly when it comes to state planning commission laws. In the complaint, she addresses issues with the city, the planning commission, and the freedom of information act process.
“I feel I have experienced a lack of transparency from the government, and as a taxpayer I think I’m entitled to the truth,” Henty said. “I hope that the Charleston County court system can help us arrive at the truth, and I think we can come to some fair equitable solutions for all citizens.”
She says the plan for the development needs to be revisited in front of the planning commission in accordance to state laws.
An attorney with the City of Charleston said they do not comment on pending litigation, but they plan to defend the case vigorously.
