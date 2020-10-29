Judge sets bond for man facing attempted murder charge

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge set bond for a man facing three charges in a shots fired incident on Oct. 20 in Hanahan.
Kahjuan Zishawn Green, of Charleston, is charged with attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
A judge set bond at $100,000 on the attempted murder charge and $50,000 for the other two charges.
Hanahan Police responded to a home on Miami Street on Oct. 20 where shots had been reported, Police Chief Dennis Turner said. Officers found a spend shell casing at the scene.
Investigators obtained arrest warrants for Green and he was arrested late Wednesday afternoon, Turner said.
He was being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.