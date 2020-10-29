Lowcountry fire department helps in Sumter warehouse fire

To help with the fire, the WRVFD says Engine 62 is staffed with volunteers from the Whitesville Fire Department and they are headed to Sumter County. (Source: Whitesville Rural Volunteer Fire Department)
By Riley Bean | October 29, 2020 at 4:50 AM EDT - Updated November 5 at 2:59 PM

WHITESVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Whitesville Rural Volunteer Fire Department say they will be heading to the midlands to help with warehouse fire raging in Sumter.

The Sumter Fire Department says they have contained a massive fire that broke out at a warehouse on Tuesday night, but it could burn for days, officials said Wednesday.

The firefighters say they will be there for a 12-hour rotation to assist with the ongoing fire at the old VB Furniture.

