Lowcountry fire department helps in Sumter warehouse fire

WHITESVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Whitesville Rural Volunteer Fire Department say they will be heading to the midlands to help with warehouse fire raging in Sumter.
The Sumter Fire Department says they have contained a massive fire that broke out at a warehouse on Tuesday night, but it could burn for days, officials said Wednesday.
To help with the fire, the WRVFD says Engine 62 is staffed with volunteers from the Whitesville Fire Department and they are headed to Sumter County.
The firefighters say they will be there for a 12-hour rotation to assist with the ongoing fire at the old VB Furniture.
