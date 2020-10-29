Medical tech company expected to bring 400 jobs to Charleston Co. with COVID test manufacturing facility

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An advanced health and medical technology company is expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the Lowcountry with a COVID test manufacturing center. On Thursday, Vigilent Labs announced plans to start operations in Charleston County.
The company is investing more than $104.6 million which will create over 400 new jobs at its COVID-19 test manufacturing facility in the Charleston Navy Yard.
The company is working with SeroClinix and Leinco to produce rapid COVID-19 antibody and antigen test kits. Officials said they expect the new facility will begin manufacturing in December.
These FDA-approved and emergency use authorized test kits are cost-effective and will produce fast and accurate results in seven to 10 minutes, according to state officials.
“This new facility will specialize in state-of-the-art health and bio-threat testing, screening technologies and products that will help address the expanding need for reliable and accurate COVID-19 testing to confront this pandemic,” said Vigilent Labs President John Falk.
“Vigilent Labs is working with readySC to assist in recruiting and training prospective employees,” the governor’s office said. “The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has awarded a $1 million Set-Aside grant to Charleston County to assist with costs related to this project.”
The company, based in North Charleston, says their business provides “unique solutions to the detection, identification and assessment of health and bio-threats.”
