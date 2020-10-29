North Charleston Farmers Market cancelled for weather

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Cultural Arts Department says that they will be canceling the farmers market Thursday due to concerns about the weather.
Thursday’s farmers market is canceled because of thunderstorm and wind gusts from Hurricane Zeta, a tweet from the cultural arts department said.
The NCCAD says they have extended the market season through the third week of November.
The North Charleston Farmers Market is open Nov. 5, Nov. 12 and Nov.19 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
