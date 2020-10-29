Police search for man wanted on grand larceny charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted in connection with the theft of golf carts.
Anthony Jay’von Kelly is wanted for two counts of grand larceny, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said. The charges stem from the thefts of a pair of golf carts on Aug. 7 from the area of 50 Central Island Street, he said.
Anyone with information on Kelly’s whereabouts is asked to call the on-duty Charleston Police detective at 843-743-7200.
