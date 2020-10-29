President Trump Fayetteville, N.C. event postponed due to wind

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - President Donald Trump’s visit to Fayetteville, North Carolina has been postponed due to wind.
The Trump campaign released a statement on the postponed rally Thursday.
“Because of a wind advisory issued with gusts reaching 50 miles per hour and other weather conditions, the outdoor Fayetteville, NC rally has been postponed until Monday,” the statement read.
The president’s visit on Monday will be his third visit to the state in two weeks. The “Make America Great Again” victory rally will take place at the Fayetteville Regional Airport.
The president was just joined by Dan Bishop and Congressman Hudson at the Robeson County Fairgrounds in Lumberton on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Just last week, President Trump visited Gastonia for a campaign rally that that was attended by more than 23,000 people.
The president delivered remarks at a Make America Great Again Rally on Oct. 21. The event happened at Gastonia Municipal Airport on Gaston Day Road.
