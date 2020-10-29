Trial date set in lawsuit over 2018 Johns Island kidnapping

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A trial date has been set for a lawsuit filed by the parents of a 4-year-old girl who was kidnapped from her home on Johns Island in 2018.
The parents of the girl say they are suing multiple law enforcement agencies claiming they could have done more to catch the convicted kidnapper before it happened.
The trial date is set for May 14, 2021.
According to the lawsuit, the parents accuse five different law enforcement agencies of negligence in the return of their daughter.
Prosecutors said Thomas Evans attacked the girl’s mother, Brittany Todd, on Feb. 13, 2018, as she returned home with three of her children after dropping off two of her children at school.
Investigators say Evans attacked her from behind with a knife, pushed her into the home and tackled her to the ground before physically assaulting her and causing significant injuries that included facial fractures and brain bleeding.
The 4-year-old girl was kidnapped and taken across state lines, but the girl was found safe in Alabama and Evans was arrested in Mississippi after a short chase.
Evans had recently been released from prison on an armed robbery charge prior to beating Todd and kidnapping her daughter. She claims the Department of Corrections failed to provide Evans with appropriate mental health or addiction treatment before he was released.
The lawsuit also states Evans didn’t report to the Department of Probation and Parole within 24 hours of his release from jail and the department didn’t take steps to obtain a warrant for him.
Todd is seeking a judgment from each department for actual damages. Her claims include more than $377,000 in medical bills for herself and more than $7,000 in medical bills for her daughter.
