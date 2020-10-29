Winning $50K Powerball ticket sold in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Education Lottery confirmed a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in the North Charleston area.
A second winning ticket, worth $100,000, was sold in Florence, lottery officials said.
The winning numbers for Wednesday are 11 - 28 - 37 - 40 - 53 and a Powerball of 13.
The North Charleston ticket was purchased at the Discount Store on Dorchester Road. The Florence ticket was sold at Ken’s Corner on the Pamplico Highway.
Both tickets matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number to win $50,000, lottery spokesperson Holly Armstrong said. The Florence player purchased PowerPlay for an additional $1, which doubled their prize when a “2” multiplier was selected, she said.
Armstrong said more than 9,400 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes randing from $4 to $100,000. Of those, more than 4,500 paid for the PowerPlay option.
Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
The next Powerball drawing, to be held on Halloween, will have an estimated $127 million jackpot. Players can purchase tickets for that drawing until 9:59 p.m. Saturday.
