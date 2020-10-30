Authorities investigate fourth deadly shooting in a week in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities said one person is in custody following a deadly shooting Thursday night in Florence County.
According to Florence County Sheriff’s Maj. Mike Nunn, the shooting happened near Lake City.
Information on the victim and the suspect was not immediately available.
This is the fourth deadly shooting in Florence County over the last week.
On Oct. 24, an argument during a card game turned physical and led to a shooting that took the life of 34-year-old William Woodberry, Jr.
Jimmy McGregor Johnson, 48, has been charged in connection with that shooting.
On Oct. 26, the body of 56-year-old Clyde Allen Bostick was discovered on South Fifth Street near Old Mars Bluff Road. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.
Finally, on Wednesday, a shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. in the 100 block of South Warley Street in Florence.
Jonathan Jay Heiden, 30, of Florence, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Authorities charged 32-year-old Taylor Bryson Heiden with his murder.
