Charleston County deputy returns home following months of rehabilitation

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputy has returned home following months of rehabilitation at an Atlanta hospital for serious injuries he sustained in an accident on the Don Holt Bridge this past summer.
On Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s office released video of Deputy Mike Costanzo returning to the Lowcountry via the sheriff’s office helicopter.
“It’s been a long four months. I really appreciate the support of my family," Costanzo said. "Most importantly, I give all the thanks to God. If it wasn’t for God...I wouldn’t be here.”
Costanzo said he has a lot of rehabilitation ahead of him here in the Lowcountry, and was going to continue to work hard and fight through the pain.
His injuries stem from an incident on July 1 when Will Ellis, a tow truck driver stopped to assist the driver of a disabled vehicle, and Costanzo stopped in his county-issued sheriff’s cruiser to help them.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup truck being used to haul a trailer crashed into the back of Costanzo’s vehicle which, in turn, struck Costanzo and Ellis, knocking Ellis over the side wall of the bridge and into the water below where Ellis died.
Deputies say Costanzo had served as a much-loved school resource officer at Sullivan’s Island Elementary during the school year and was assigned to the Marine Patrol Unit this past summer.
